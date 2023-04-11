April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Showers possible, cooler temps

By Staff Reporter01
On Tuesday, intermittent cloud cover may bring isolated rains or a storm in the afternoon. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly mainly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, strong on the coasts, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 21 C inland, 20 C on the south and east coasts, 19 C on the west and north coasts, and 12 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night locally increased clouds are expected bring local rains or a storm, mainly on the coasts. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C inland, 13 C on the south and east coasts, 14 C on the west and north coasts and 2 C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will remain partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. On the highest peaks of Troodos snow or sleet may fall.

On Friday, the weather will be mostly clear with increased clouds at times brining rains in the afternoon in the mountains.

Temperatures will remain below average for the season until Thursday with a slight rise on Friday.

