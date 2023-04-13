April 13, 2023

Photography exhibition offers insight into Israeli culture

By Eleni Philippou00
natan dvir
Photo by Natan Dvir

The Embassy of Israel in Cyprus, in collaboration with BPRarts Cultural Management, presents the photographic exhibition ‘Diversity: A State of mind’ by renowned Israeli photographers Natan Dvir and Gabi Ben Avraham. Set to take place in Larnaca, Limassol and Nicosia on different dates between April 24 and June 4, the exhibition will be showcased in public locations.

“Marking 75 years from the Independence of the State of Israel,” say the exhibition organisers, “two prominent Israeli photographers, Natan Dvir and Gabi Ben Avraham, bring to light the fascinating differences and similarities of the Israeli multi-faceted society, reflected in everyday life.

“Colours, places and faces are captured into pictures,” they add, “in a unique blend of art, photojournalism and storytelling. The photographs offer a glimpse into Israel’s images and the richness of its social fabric. An intriguing journey through the Israeli State of Mind. Despite its small size, Israel sets a multifaceted landscape; an amalgam of peoples, cultures and traditions. People from various ethnic, religious, cultural and social backgrounds co-exist in a diverse society, characterised by modernity and conservatism, secular and religious, modern and traditional. In many ways, Israel celebrates the right to be different.”

The exhibition will first open in Larnaca at Europe Square in Finikoudes from April 24 to May 4. Then Seafront Molos, at Rula Park square will host the photographs from May 5 to May 12 and finally Eleftheria Square will bring ‘Diversity: A State of mind’ to Nicosia audiences from May 13 to June 4

 

Diversity: A State of Mind

Outdoor exhibition by renowned Israeli photographers Natan Dvir and Gabi Ben Avraham. April 24-May 4. Europe Square, Larnaca. May 5-12. Seafront Molos, Rula Park square, Limassol. May 13-June 4. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. www.facebook.com/BPRarts

