April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest in Paphos after home-made explosives found

By Staff Reporter00
File photo In one case, a 27-year-old driver was found to have turned his vehicle into a police patrol car installed with flashing lights and police sirens.

Paphos police arrested a 22-year-old late on Friday after they found a cache of low-level explosives in his possession.

According to police, the arrest came about after a search warrant was issued by the court for his home where they found ten canisters, two fire extinguishers and a number of metal pipes all containing potassium nitrate and gunpowder.

Such canisters are often thrown by young people into their Easter bonfires.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

CySEC imposes hefty fine on investment firm

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Stricter lending criteria lead to reduction in loans in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Youth misbehaviour hits new low point at Easter

Nikolaos Prakas

Nicosia festival presents the play Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me

Eleni Philippou

Blackouts continue in north as tensions grow with unions

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign