Cyprus Business Now

Paphos plans to strengthen its tourism industry through development and innovation, according to Kyriakos Drousiotis, chairman of the district’s regional board of tourism (Etap).

Drousiotis emphasised the agency’s long-term strategy to upgrade tourism in the Paphos district, including improving the quality of products and services and bolstering competitiveness.

In response to recommendations made by the board, Drousiotis suggested several initiatives, such as implementing integrated measures to address urban sprawl, expanding Paphos International Airport, and accelerating the creation of a Marina in Potima.

Other proposals included upgrading the Paphos Museum and Arsinois Museum in Polis Chrysochous, improving organised beaches, enhancing the Geroskipou swimming pool, creating football fields, expanding direct flights to and from Paphos Airport, and increasing incentives to upgrade and modernise tourist units.

Ultimately, Drousiotis believes that Paphos can differentiate itself from other tourist destinations by executing a strategic approach that includes a better product, improved marketing, and a focus on quality and added-value strategies, as well as individual action plans.

The president of the Cyprus association of entertainment venues (Osika) Neophytos Thrasyvoulou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that estimates indicate that attendance at leisure centres throughout Cyprus will increase from approximately 60 per cent to 80 per cent from the beginning of May.

In an interview with the agency, Thrasyvoulou said that the tourist season has already begun and there is an expectation of increased traffic in recreation centres during the upcoming holidays.

Thrasyvoulou also invited domestic visitors to travel throughout Cyprus to help revitalise the food and tourism industry, as well as calling on members of the association to give their best to make the most of the season.

While the leisure centre industry is getting back on its feet, Thrasyvoulou acknowledged that the sector is facing several challenges, including pending legislation and operating regulations that make it difficult for centres to operate.

However, he expressed hope that the new Deputy Minister of Tourism will promote and implement new laws for leisure centres, and the association is working with the new cabinet of ministers to push for the resolution of sector problems.

Thrasyvoulou also expressed the hope that the government will implement a one-stop-shop system, allowing businesses to secure their operating licenses from one place instead of various services, which can be time-consuming.

Lastly, he noted that collective agreements are pending, but remains optimistic that with the new government and new tourist season, the leisure centre industry will continue to recover.

Ayia Napa Marina announced this week that it is committed to Corporate Social Responsibility, supporting sports activities in the area through sponsorships and practical assistance.

The Charalambides Christis Ayia Napa Youth Soccer Festival is one of the largest youth football tournaments in Europe and Ayia Napa Marina stated that it is proud to sponsor it.

The tournament ran from April 8-13, 2023, at the sports facilities of the Municipality of Ayia Napa.

Ayia Napa Marina also sponsored the “Run for Autism” race on April 2, 2023, marking World Autism Awareness Day.

As a community-driven business, Ayia Napa Marina supports local activities in every possible way.