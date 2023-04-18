April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Cyprus hosts EORTC sarcoma conference

By Iole Damaskinos05
Scientists and health professionals involved in the research and treatment of sarcomas will meet in Cyprus for a conference of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), it was announced on Tuesday.

The EORTC sarcoma group in cooperation with the oncological society of Cyprus, are hosting the conference to be held at St. Raphael resort in Limassol, April 20-21.

The event brings together the most eminent figures in the field of sarcoma treatment and research in Europe, according to the organisers’ statement.

Doctors from the interdisciplinary sarcoma council of the Bank of Cyprus oncology centre will participate, lead by Anastasia Constantinidou, Assistant Oncology/Haematology Professor at the University of Cyprus.

The theme of the conference focusses on subtypes of sarcomas and the testing of new drugs and radiation techniques, the announcement said.

“Sarcomas are rare diseases, but they affect men and women of any age, including young people. In Cyprus, the interdisciplinary sarcoma council of the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre has been operating over 5 years […] with the aim of offering patients high-level clinical services based on international guidelines,” Constantinidou stated.

The BoC council enables patients in Cyprus to participate in clinical studies and take advantage of any innovative treatments available in the EU, Constantinidou added.

Founded in 1962, EORTC is a not-for-profit organization that designs, develops, conducts, coordinates and promotes high-quality clinical and translational cancer research aimed at improving the life expectancy and quality of life of cancer patients.

