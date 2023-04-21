Cyprus tourism exhibition revamped to boost regional appeal

The Cyprus tourism exhibition is aiming to become an important regional exhibition for both Europe and neighbouring countries, with the exhibition undergoing a revamp in order to achieve this.

According to an announcement released this week, the event is scheduled to take place from April 21-23 and has been redesigned in such a way as to attract not only exhibitors from Greece and Cyprus but also from other countries in Europe.

Previously known as Taxidi, which means journey or trip in Greek, the exhibition has now been renamed to Travel Expo Cyprus 2023 and is organised by the Association of Travel Agents of Cyprus (ACTA) and the Display Art Plc Group of Companies at the grounds of the State Fair in Nicosia.

The organisers said that the aim is to promote Cyprus as a safe destination and create opportunities for business relations with various associations and other tourism stakeholders on the island.

At a press conference, ACTA president Vassilis Stamataris stated that the tourism exhibition has been upgraded this year in an effort to become more outward-looking and regional, attracting exhibitors not just from Greece and Cyprus but also from neighbouring countries and Europe as a whole.

Stamataris added that Cyprus, being a safe destination, is an ideal location to hold meetings between businesspeople, with the island representing a great destination for various events, conferences, and more.

Stamataris urged people to visit the expo, which will include presentations of destinations and various products by companies and exhibitors.

He expressed the opinion that this year’s exhibition will be livelier than in previous years, with the aim of establishing itself as a regional exhibition, in the southeast of Europe, where third countries can also attend and establish business relations with stakeholders of the island.

When asked about expectations for tourism this year, Stamataris said that the first quarter kicked off with positive results, which bode well for what the next few months might entail for the local tourism sector.

He added that the association is working intensively with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the hoteliers association, as well as with travel agents and tour operators.

Tourism Officer Maria Sokratous said that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism will have an upgraded presence at this year’s event, including various pavilions showcasing specialised, niche forms of tourism.

Meanwhile, the head of the Cyprus office of the Hellenic Tourism Organisation (EOT) Petros Saganas welcomed the effort to upgrade the exhibition, which he said is not limited to the name but also includes a much larger number of participants.

He expressed the hope that the event manages to become an expansive and significant exhibition in the Eastern Mediterranean.

EOT, he added, is participating again this year, as it has done in the past, sharing the effort to upgrade the exhibition. He explained that the organisation has enlarged the exhibition space in which it will operate at the event. In addition, nine co-exhibitors will participate with the organisation, representing various Greek regions and municipalities, as well as one hotel chain.

According to the organisers, this specialised exhibition attracts over 10,000 visitors every year and is the only tourist exhibition held in Cyprus.

It offers comprehensive information to travellers who want to spend their holidays in Cyprus and abroad, as well as attractive travel packages from the exhibitors including the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, EOT, travel agents, airlines, hotels, tourist resorts, regional representatives, islands and municipalities of Greece, and international participants, among others.

The opening of the exhibition will be held jointly by the Deputy Minister of Tourism of Cyprus, Costas Koumis, and the Ambassador of Greece to Cyprus, Ioannis Papamelitou, on Friday, April 21, at 5:00 p.m.

Visiting hours for the exhibition are 16:00 – 22:00 on April 21 and 22 and 15:00 to 21:00 on April 23. The entrance fee is €3, and children under 12 are admitted for free.