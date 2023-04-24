April 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentEnvironmentWhat's On

Annual exhibition of cacti and succulents returns to Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou00
maria orlova x3z yxnuh54 unsplash

Acropolis Park will once again fill with cacti and all sorts of succulents as a plant showcase makes its comeback. The annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents will happen for the 14th time this May 14 in the Caves exhibition hall of Acropolis park, showcasing a large variety in all shapes, colours and sizes.

Visitors will be able to admire rare cacti and other succulents brought in by the members of the Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society to be judged for their beauty and the owner’s plant growing skills. The judge will be Dr Andreas Laras of the Greek Cactus and Succulent Society, an experienced collector, world-renowned for his research on the cacti of Mexico.

Just outside the Exhibition Hall, cacti and other succulents will be on sale by garden centres and plant growers from around the island. More rare plants, tweezers, handmade pots, and other succulent-related products will also be on sale.

Visitors will be able to pick up the leaflet The Smart Garden for free, published by the society with the support of the Cyprus Environment Commissioner. It contains information on how succulent plants can be used in the Cyprus garden, describes the thousands of species that exist and how to choose and also which herbs and other plants they grow well next to.

 

Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents

May 14. Caves Exhibition Hall of Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. €1. Tel: 96-570050. [email protected]

Related Posts

Athienou’s four million euro clinic stands unused, minister offers pledges

Iole Damaskinos

The widest selection of beds in Cyprus at the best prices in the region

CM Guest Columnist

MMA champion Trikomitis welcomed by president

Press Release

Paphos police registers 159 violations over three days

Jonathan Shkurko

Elderly woman saved from ‘doctor’ scam by visitor

Iole Damaskinos

Suspect in disappearance of Limassol man not cooperating with police

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign