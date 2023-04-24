April 24, 2023

MMA champion Trikomitis welcomed by president

Cyprus MMA Champion Andreas Trikomitis was welcomed by President Nikos Christodoulides at the presidential palace in Nicosia on Sunday.

Christodoulides showed great interest in Trikomitis’ sporting career, telling the fighter that he follows his progress through the media.

Trikomitis informed the president of his future plans and his successful journey to reach the top.

After a photo shoot, the president wished him every success.

