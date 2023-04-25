April 25, 2023

Classical music concerts in May

By Eleni Philippou047
Entering a new season, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra presents a new series of concerts this May. Three evenings celebrating classical music and local talents are coming up next month. On May 25 and 26 in Nicosia and Limassol respectively, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra will perform the Cyprus premiere of Maxim Berezovsky’s bright Symphony no. 19, a recently discovered classical gem, at the stylistically diverse Premiere 6 concerts.

Under the experienced baton of Daniel Raiskin, the orchestra will also perform Tchaikovsky’s lyrical and virtuosic Violin concerto, featuring CySO’s Concertmaster Wolfgang Schröder as the soloist. Pēteris Vasks’s impressive, sentimental work Musica Serena for string orchestra will also see its Cyprus premiere. The concert will end in rustic bliss with Dvořák’s Czech Suite, a series of traditional Czech dances, suggestive of the Bohemian countryside.

Just before the month ends, young talent will take the stage of Pallas Theatre. On May 29, the young scholars of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra Academy will showcase the outcome of their work, while the ensembles and choir of the ΣymphoΠedia programme will present a highly exciting programme. This free concert is suitable for music lovers of all ages and happens under the artistic direction of Dr Yiorgos Kountouris, celebrating a passion for music and young artists.

 

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert. May 25. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. May 26. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €13-18. www.cyso.org.cy

Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra, ΣymphoΠedia choir and ensemble perform live. May 29. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. www.cyso.org.cy

