Purpose Communications launches Purpose Academy initiative

Purpose Communications has announced the launch of the Purpose Academy programme – an innovative initiative for Cyprus, through which Purpose Communications’ specialised team, along with other Public Relations and Communications experts, will offer their knowledge and expertise on a pro-bono basis for the benefit of charitable and non-profit organisations and foundations in the country.
Three non-profit organisations, who wish to be trained in strategic communications and public image enhancement, will be selected to participate in the 2023 Purpose Academy programme, which will run for six months. To apply for one of the three spots in this year’s training programme’s first cycle, interested NGOs are invited to fill in the relevant form on the Purpose Communications website.
Purpose Academy programme will offer participating organisations the chance to enhance the abilities of their employees and volunteers in public relations and communications, equipping them with the expertise to devise and execute an effective communications strategy for their organisation.
More specifically, as part of the Purpose Academy, participants will attend one workshop per month, with a variety of topics, including: Public Relations, Writing/Storytelling, Media Relations Development, Digital Communications, Recording and Measuring Campaign Effectiveness, Event Management, and so on. Additional one-to-one meetings will be organised between the participating organisations and the Purpose Communications team.
“Our company’s core purpose is continually to seek ways to elevate the communications space, by equipping organisations to actively participate in today’s most important conversations,” said Purpose Communications CEO Dimitris Ioannides, commenting on the initiative’s objective.
“We created Purpose Academy so that, NGOs that want to do so, can enhance their communication skills and be heard. Many organisations may not currently have access or the budget to utilise paid services from communications agencies and, through this programme, we want to provide them with the necessary skills to help them empower their voice and to continue making the world a better place.”
Applications for the programme are open until Friday, May 12, 2023. After evaluating applications, Purpose Communications will invite the three selected organisations to this first cycle of Purpose Academy, which will begin in June 2023.