April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos municipality calls on police to act over stray dogs

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo

Strovolos municipality has called on the police to intervene as a pack of stray dogs at the Prodromos linear park has eluded capture for months.

The municipality on Wednesday said there is a risk of public danger to health and order as the pack of dogs, accused of killing stray cats, has also caused alarm among park-goers.

“We have informed the chief of police in writing, calling for immediate action for the force to capture the stray dogs… as the municipal authorities have made all possible efforts with all options now exhausted – without success,” it added.

The municipality further warned that the pack has also been spotted at the English School grounds and at the Ayiou Demetriou park.

The Cyprus Mail reported on the concerns in March, although the pack of wild dogs were reportedly spotted as early as November.

The first incidents of dead cats appeared in late November but has steadily been getting worse, according to Nikos Tsouris, who spoke to Politis radio.

“We know there is a pack of dogs, they are stray dogs that were once abandoned and are trying to survive,” he said in March.

Tsouris, a volunteer for feeding stray cats, cautioned the public, saying “it is a very busy park. People go for their walks, take their dogs out, go to exercise. God forbid something happens.”

There is a scheduled meeting at the ministry of justice on Friday with the participation of the police and competent government departments on Friday, during which the issue will be raised.

 

