April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Cyprus and Vietnam explore business opportunities

By Kyriacos Nicolaou054
saigon vietnam
Ho Chi Minh City (file photo)

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Cyprus-Southeast Asia Business Association this week announced that they came together to organise the first business mission and forum in Vietnam on April 26.

According to the announcement, the event aimed to explore and exploit opportunities between the business communities of Cyprus and Vietnam.

During the forum, the advantages of Cyprus were presented, and eight Cypriot companies from the industry, trade, real estate, services, and tourism sectors had the chance to present their products and services to selected Vietnamese businessmen in business-to-business meetings.

In addition, the energy, services, funds, and real estate sectors were showcased as key economic pillars for further cooperation between the two countries.

Keve president Christodoulos Angastiniotis stated that the event aimed to create a new and more synergistic economic perspective between the two countries.

Moreover, he emphasised the possibilities and perspectives for increased economic and business cooperation.

Angastiniotis also met with his Vietnamese counterpart during the event, where they exchanged information on the trade and investment prospects of the two countries.

Finally, they also agreed on the organisation of a business mission from Vietnam to Cyprus and other activities aimed at strengthening trade relations.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

