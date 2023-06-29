June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
MotoringSport

Cypriot teen Papasavas ready for Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Jonathan Shkurko00
evagoras 2
15-year-old Cypriot driver Evagoras Papasavvas

Preparations are underway for Evagoras Papasavvas, the 15-year-old Cypriot race car driver, to compete at the Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio in Lexington this weekend.

Papasavvas will be looking to put the disappointment of the Grand Prix of Road America, where he finished eighth and 19th in the two races, behind him.

This weekend’s schedule includes three races, one on Friday and two races on Saturday.

“It’s a very technical track and that makes me happy because it’s right up my alley,” the teenager said.

“I think we will be competitive and we will be able to fight for the win. There is optimism in the air.”

The track is 3.6 kilometres long and features several spectacular turns with a negative gradient, instrumental for potential wheel-to-wheel battles between drivers.

Considering Evagoras’ technical prowess when it comes to overtaking, he and his team, the Jay Howard Driver Development, have reasons to look positively on the three races ahead of them.

Fans can watch the race live and free on YouTube at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/@usfprochampionships

