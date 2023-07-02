Cinema under the stars

Protaras Summer Film Festival to entertain beach crowds this July
Film nights under the stars, overlooking the sea and for free! Sounds too good to be true? That is what is coming to Protaras later this month as the Paralimni Youth Council hosts another edition of the Protaras Summer Film Festival. Held in a central square in the heart of the busy avenue, locals, tourists, families, friends, old and young will once again get to enjoy blockbuster movies, at no cost at all!
Returning for its latest edition, two weeks of film mania are about to unfold. As with every other summer, the Paralimni Youth Council will transform Protaras Central Square into an open-air cinema. World-famous Hollywood films will be shown on the big screen, including some new releases that have yet to hit the island’s cinema. Mark your calendars for July 12 to 30 to add a movie night to your beach excursion!
As always, films for all ages make up the agenda from action-packed movies to romantic comedies, animations and award-winning scripts. Screening times vary as some films will start at 8pm, others at 9pm and others at 10pm. Some evenings may even feature two films.
To open the festival, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be screened on July 12 at 9pm. On the following evening Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will take to the big screen at 8pm while July 14 will feature two films: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at 8pm and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at 10pm.
July 15 will also have two screenings, Elemental at 8pm and Creed 111 at 10pm. Wrapping up week one will be the popular film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will be shown on Sunday July 16 at 9pm.
Over the following evenings until the festival concludes at the end of July, some of Hollywood’s most famous films will hit the Protaras big screen. Think Little Mermaid, Barbie, No Hard Feelings and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One. A-list Hollywood actors will get up close and personal with Cyprus film lovers as 25 top-notch entertainment films hit the seaside town.
Protaras Summer Film Festival
Annual film festival organised by the Paralimni Youth Council. July 12-30. Protaras Central Square, Paralimni. www.protarassummerfilmfestival.com