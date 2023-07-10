July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cruise ship in Paphos port

By Staff Reporter00
Κρουαζιερόπλοιο 600 επιβάτες Λιμανάκι

The cruise ship Silver Spirit, flying the Bahamian flag, sailed into the port of Kato Paphos at 8am on Monday morning.

The cruise ship arrived from Rhodes with 410 crew members and 570 passengers, including Americans, Brits, Australians, Turks, Israelis and others.

Many passengers on the cruise ship spent the day in Paphos visiting archaeological sites, monasteries, and other points of interest.

The vessel is expected to depart around 5pm for Israel.

 

Avatar photo

