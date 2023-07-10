July 10, 2023

New conscripts for 14-month stint in army

By Nikolaos Prakas0214
A young conscript prepares to enter his camp (CNA)

New conscripts on Monday started to take up their 14-momth posts in the National Guard in a process that will last until Friday.

Recruits have to enlist on the specified date and time outlined on their conscription notice, in military uniform (if they have received it).

According to announcement, they should have with them: their IDs, the notice, all the items they have received to dress, a doctor’s notice if the conscript takes any medication, a bank statement with the IBAN of his account, and any medical report about health issues he is facing to determine if he is fit to fulfil his service.

Conscripts are also asked to bring a vaccination form and blood test showing their blood group, if they have not filled out the online form.

Orientation is set for July 28 at 8am.

More details will be given to the conscripts on the location and arrival time, to inform their relatives.

