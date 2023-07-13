July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blaze breaks out in Polemidia residence

By Staff Reporter00
polemidia fire3

Firefighters rushed to battle a blaze that broke out at around 1.40pm in the courtyard of a Polemidia residence in Limassol.

The courtyard was shared with three other residences. Thankfully, the gas cylinders which were also in the area were not impacted.

According to the firefighting services, the blaze broke out near a makeshift storage area which then spread to old electrical appliances, wood and other miscellaneous items.

Four firefighting trucks arrived at the scene and the fire was under control by 2.42pm.

 

