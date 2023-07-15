July 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Eighteen Cypriot university athletes will attend 2021 Summer Universiade in China

By CM Guest Columnist00
picture1

By Lanting Liu

Eighteen Cypriot university athletes will take part in the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games in China from July 28 to 8 August.

They will participate in artistic gymnastics, swimming, athletics, table tennis and judo.

The Games were originally scheduled to be held from 16 to 27 August 2021, but were called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China held a reception for the contestants and coaches on Wednesday. Professor Panos Razis, President of the Cyprus University Sports Federation and Soteris Adamou, Board Member of the Cyprus Sports Organization and Members of Team Cyprus attended.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Yantao wished all members good luck and told them they would be welcomed in Chengdu, which is a famous tourist destination, a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, and hometown of the panda.

“I wish all of you will give outstanding performances, broaden horizons and foster Cyprus-China friendship during this trip!” he said.

Chengdu is set to welcome more than 9,154 delegation members from 89 countries and regions.

