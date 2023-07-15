July 15, 2023

Suspected bomb-maker remanded for eight days

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Limassol Court

A 31-year-old suspected bomb-maker was remanded into custody for eight days by the Limassol District Court on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Friday after testimony linked him another suspect, aged 32, already in custody after being arrested on Thursday for placing the explosive devices.

The 31-year-old is suspected of manufacturing the explosive devices.

The court decided on Saturday to remand him as well. According to police the 32-year-old allegedly admitted to committing seven acts and named the 31-year-old as the manufacturer of the explosives.

According to police, the 32-year-old said that he had been placing the explosives, following payment from clients.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old man was remanded for eight-days under suspicions he was involved in seven bomb attacks.

According to police, the man, who was arrested the previous day, had been placing explosives for various individuals that would pay him afterward.

Meanwhile, police have said that the suspected bomb manufacturer is not answering police questions.

Police said that various documents and items have been seized as evidence from the suspects’ homes and they were taken for testing.

The investigations are ongoing, and it is not excluded that evidence may emerge against other persons in relation to the case, which concerns the offenses of conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted destruction of property and illegal possession and transportation of explosives.

