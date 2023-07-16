July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Defence Minister in US to sign agreement for national guard cooperation agreement

By Source: Cyprus News Agency090
defence minister michalis giorgallas
Defence minister Michalis Giorgallas

Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas is in the United States, where he will sign an agreement for the integration of the National Guard of Cyprus into the State Partnership Programme (SPP), reports said on Sunday.

According to information obtained by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the signing ceremony, at a political level, will take place in the United States.

A Statement of Intent to join the SPP was signed on March 30 at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia between the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus and the National Guard of the State of New Jersey, marking the integration of the National Guard into the (SPP).

During the ceremony in the US, an event will also be held to commemorate the 30 years of the SPP programme, which will be organised by the state of New Jersey.

The SPP is a programme of the US Department of Defence that connects US states with partner countries worldwide, aiming to support cooperation goals in the security sector.

By connecting the US with partner countries, the SPP aims, among other things, to enhance military capabilities, improve interoperability, and strengthen principles of responsible governance.

The agreement includes, among other things, personnel exchange for acquiring expertise in the field of cyber defence, as well as technological upgrades of weapon systems, and personnel exchange for conducting military exercises within the framework of the SPP, which involves participation from other member countries.

During his stay in New York, Giorgallas will visit the Cypriot community where he will deliver a speech on the 49th anniversary of the coup and the Turkish invasion of 1974.

Giorgallas will meet in Washington with the AHEPA Supreme President, Jimmy Kokotas, and the Executive Director of the organization, Vasilis Mosaidis.

The minister returns home on July 22.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

