ApeCoin price continues to slide, is it going to zero? Crypto investors are flocking to Tradecurve

Lately, the NFT market has experienced increased pressure, impacting well-known collections such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). This pressure has potentially extended to ApeCoin (APE) as well which has been on a price decline. Meanwhile, crypto investors are flocking to Tradecurve presale due to innovative features available on the platform.
Analysis: Why is ApeCoin (APE) falling?
ApeCoin (APE), a cryptocurrency closely linked to the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, has recently experienced a substantial decline. As a result, the price of Apecoin has reached an all-time low. Initially launched at a promising trading price of $6.20, ApeCoin’s value has not been immune to the typical volatility observed in the crypto market.
Apecoin has plummeted below $2 for the first time, hitting a low of $1.8. This represents a staggering 93% drop from Apecoin’s ATH, indicating a prevailing bearish sentiment. Additionally, BAYC’s floor prices have been decreasing.
Also, fter reaching an all-time high of around 150 ETH in March 2021, the collection has dropped below 30 ETH, marking a substantial 80% decline and hitting its lowest point in 20 months. The waning interest in the Bored Ape Yacht Club is likely to have impacted the ApeCoin token.
Additionally, as the NFT market struggles to find its footing again, there is a possibility that ApeCoin could keep declining to zero. According to CoinGecko, The price of ApeCoin (APE) is $1.91 today, a 0.94% price decline in the last 24 hours and an 11.50% price decline in the past 7 days.
What is Tradecurve?
Tradecurve (TCRV) is a new project building the world’s first all-inclusive trading platform in crypto. The platform will integrate the crypto market and the OTC derivatives market, valued at over $632 trillion in 2022. Experts predict that this integration could establish Tradecurve as one of the most liquid projects in the crypto space.
Crypto investors are flocking to Tradecurve (TCRV) presale due to these features
Below are the innovative features that Tradecurve offers:
- Tradecurve allows investors and traders to use AI bots for advanced trading and optimizing strategies. With AI bots, emotion is eliminated, ensuring fast, accurate execution based on pre-defined rules in volatile markets.
- The hybrid platform offers the trading of different assets like indices, ETFs, stocks, commodities, forex, and cryptocurrencies in one account, utilizing cryptocurrencies as collateral.
- Tradecurve is building a platform that offers users anonymity, deep liquidity, and fast execution.
- The platform Tradecurve offers a metaverse trading academy, supporting investors in their trading journey with essential tools. Tradecurve Academy is suitable for investors of all skill levels as it teaches from the basics to advanced strategies.
- Holders of the TCRV token enjoy governance rights, discounts, and staking rewards.
Expert predictions for Tradecurve
The liquidity of Tradecurve has caused investor confidence to soar, leading to a surge in interest in the project. Also, Tradecurve is currently in Stage 4 of its presale, gaining 80% to trade at $0.018. Future predictions are even more bullish, with a forecast of a $1 price for Tradecurve by the end of 2023.
