July 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
The Gallery 45 pops up at St Raphael resort for a summer show

By Eleni Philippou00
The Gallery 45 is hosting its first ever off-site pop-up summer exhibition at the Tower at St Raphael Resort, Limassol, on Friday July 21. The group show will open with a cocktail reception starting at 6pm and the exhibition will run until September 31.

Fifteen artworks from eight local and international artists represented by The Gallery 45 will be on view in the public gallery space of the Tower, where most artwork pieces will be presented for the very first time.

This off-site summer exhibition will present a selection of contemporary emerging and established painters who have already made their debut on the island in previous exhibitions at the gallery’s main old town space, 45 St Andrews Street, Limassol.

In an effort to promote contemporary art on the island, a selection of artists from The Gallery 45’s roster will be presented in this pop-up summer exhibition opening on Friday.  Taking part in the group showcase are: Greek visual artist duo collaboration BLAQK, Greek visual artists Donforty AKA Vangelis Sarandaris, Simek AKA Christos Tzaferos and Gregory Papagrigoriou, Russian-Armenian Cyprus-based artist Grigorii Pavlychev, French-Basque American artist Maia Ibar, Tunisian Madrid-based artist Taher Jaoui and Greek-British LA-based artist Theodosia Marchant.

 

Offsite Summer Exhibition

Group exhibition by The Gallery 45. July 21-September 31. The Tower, St Raphael Resort, Limassol. Opning night: 6pm-9pm. Daily: 8am-9pm. www.thegallery45.co. Tel: 97-901106

