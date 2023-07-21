July 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter00
cb july 21

In today’s episode, the current status quo is not and will never be accepted and cannot be the future of Cyprus, President Christodoulides said on Thursday, the 49th anniversary of the first leg of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Daughter pleads for mercy as she awaits verdict in Hunter trial

Andria Kades

Mother arrested after child found dead in pool

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus News Digest: How public transport is to become more appealing to the public

Rosie Charalambous

Police arrest two in drugs case investigation

Tom Cleaver

Metsola: Cyprus safer because it is in the EU

Tom Cleaver

First commercial flight departs north’s new airport terminal

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign