July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
GolfSport

Harman wins The Open by six shots

By Reuters News Service
the 151st open championship
Brian Harman of the U.S. celebrates winning the 151st Open Championship

American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots after a closing round of 70 at Hoylake on Sunday to claim his first major title.

The world number 26 finished on 13-under-par, well ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, South Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Australian Jason Day who tied for second place.

