July 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange alert as temperature hits 44C

By Gina Agapiou0863

An orange weather alert was in force on Sunday for extreme heat, as temperature reaches 44C.

The warning for extreme high temperature is valid from 12 to 6pm, the met service said.

During the day, maximum temperature will hit 44C inland, 37C in the north, south and south-east coasts, around 35C on the rest of the coast and 33C in the higher mountains.

At night, temperatures will drop to around 24C inland and around the coasts, and 22C in the high mountainous areas.

The weather will remain clear and warm on Monday, while on Tuesday temperature is expected to drop slightly, but remain well above average for the season.

Temperature will rise again slightly on Wednesday.

