July 23, 2023

Verstappen takes Red Bull’s record 12th win in a row

By Reuters News Service039
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Hungarian Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday as his Red Bull team made history with a record 12th victory in a row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was runner-up for the second straight race, 33.7 seconds behind at the chequered flag, with Verstappen’s team mate and closest title rival Sergio Perez third.

The 12 successive wins, a tally that includes last season’s final race in Abu Dhabi, beat McLaren’s 11 in a row in 1988 recorded by the great Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

