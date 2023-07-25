July 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Women reclaim the night in Protaras

By Eleni Philippou00
women reclaim the night

An empowering walk aiming at raising awareness of issues women face is to be held in Protaras next weekend. Cypriot NGO Citizens in Power and organisations RESET and RITE host an evening event at the coastal town titled Women Reclaim the Night that will look at the reality of being a woman.

Meeting at Fig Tree Beach at 7pm on August 5, organisers and participants will set off on a seaside walk that aims to highlight the difficulties and injustices women face daily, from the fear of walking alone at night to wearing the ‘right’ clothes.

Following the walk, an open discussion will follow where participants will be able to share their experiences and talk about the right for all women to feel safe. “Our goal,” say organisers, “is to highlight the diversity of our society, and to discuss the experience of living in a female body, what it means for each one of us, and talk about femininity and the stereotypes that are often created around these concepts.”

 

Women Reclaim the Night

Evening walk and open discussion. Organized by NGO Citizens in Power and organisations RESET and RITE. August 5. Meeting point: Fig Tree Beach, Protaras. 7pm. Free. Facebook event: Women Reclaim the Night

Related Posts

Bank workers union claims victory over travel expenses

Staff Reporter

Further weather warning issued as heatwave remains in place

Gina Agapiou

Health system shows signs of strain as hospitals fill up

Tom Cleaver

Fire crisis caused Mitsotakis to cancel Cyprus visit

Gina Agapiou

Local communities threaten action after waste plant fire (update 2)

Nikolaos Prakas

Companies fined €21,000 for employing ‘undeclared’ workers

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign