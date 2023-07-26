Harnessing the power of cashback apps: IKEA joins Hellenic’s Mple Rewards scheme

Mple Rewards enables its users to discover unparalleled advantages from over 120 companies from almost all sectors of the island’s economic activity and get rewarded with cashback when using their Hellenic Bank cards in those stores. From hotels to florists, restaurants and petrol stations, bookstores and beauty spas to name a few, there’s no doubt users will find a retailer that is aligned with their personal preferences.
Throughout the years, Hellenic Bank has strengthened and grown its partnerships with targeted companies and services that appeal to its clientele. And this year is no different. Having recently signed an agreement with IKEA, Hellenic Bank adds a game-changer to its scheme. Mple Rewards users will now be able to gain cashback rewards from one of the most popular and reliable companies on the island, one that has been trusted by countless households since 2007. By merging part of their business activities, the Hellenic Bank and IKEA are launching a long-term, strategic, and consumer-focused partnership. Indeed, now that IKEA has joined the rewards scheme, Hellenic Bank cardholders have one more reason to refresh and redecorate their homes and office spaces.
Cashback apps have revolutionised the way we shop, turning everyday purchases into opportunities. The core value of these apps is the ability for users to earn money on their regular expenses and unlock exclusive deals and offers. From groceries and petrol to electronics and home wear, cashback apps enable users to recoup a percentage of their spending, transforming mundane transactions into exciting money-saving opportunities. All the user needs to do is download and register via the Mple Rewards App, completely free of charge.
Once enrolled, the app allows users to peruse through a vast range of online and brick-and-mortar stores in one, centralised platform. With a quick tap, users can browse through a multitude of products while simultaneously earning money on their purchases. The convenience and ease of use makes cashback apps a modern-day essential companion for all shopping enthusiasts.
Naturally, the rewards scheme becomes personalised based on a consumer’s preferences, even though companies such as IKEA do appeal to many consumers – who hasn’t visited IKEA in the past six months? Considering that IKEA’s development and sustainability practices also match Hellenic bank’s corporate responsibility, it’s obvious that there are alternative and important elements that are taken into consideration when the Hellenic Bank selects the merchants it brings to the forefront.
Cashback apps redefine saving, making shopping an exciting and rewarding experience. With easy earnings on planned purchases, who wouldn’t love a little extra cash?