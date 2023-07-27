Plans for huge Ferris wheel underway in Limassol

Plans for a Ferris wheel taller than the London Eye are underway for the Limassol skyline and are being promoted as a potential boon to the coastal city.

Local media reported on Thursday that the plans for the proposed 147-metre structure – the London Eye is 135m – are in very early stages and significant hurdles must be overcome if it is to proceed, such as special planning permissions.

The proposal – with an initial price tag of €50 million – was presented on Wednesday afternoon to the Limassol municipal council by the architecture firm PPA Architects, as reported by Phileleftheros.

Their office was not immediately available for comment.

However, it is understood that the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) would be more directly involved as it owns the land at the old Limassol port – the proposed site of the project.

Indeed, the massive observation wheel – named ‘Hyperion Limassol’ would be “in the sea” on top of an extended part of the current breakwater.

According to preliminary plans of the project, a full rotation of the wheel for observers would take about 45 minutes – with 45 pods fitting between six and 12 people each.

The proposal also aims to make the pods transparent to offer a 360-degree view of the entire city and sea.

The designer’s further aim is to make the wheel as aesthetically pleasing as possible, with artistic impression inspired by a “spider web design”.

Politis reported that the designers presented the project to the municipal council where they cited many other cities abroad that have similar observation wheels which have now become landmarks in those cities, attracting significant levels of tourism.

But early indications point to the project as being ambitious with a great degree of uncertainty as to whether it will get the green light.

Indeed, it is understood that the proposed site belongs to the CPA which is reported to have already exhausted its building coefficient for the area – meaning a permit would be required from the cabinet to proceed.

Additional complications include potentially further choking traffic congestion in the area, and the elephant in the room: it’s a massive project which would have a significant impact on the aesthetic and character of the city.

Phileleftheros reported that the project is being put forward by a Ukrainian businessman who is a permanent resident of Cyprus.