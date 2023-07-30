July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six injured after banana boat collides with water bike

By Jean Christou00
Six people, three of them children aged 4-6 were injured in an accident off ​Lady’s Mile in Limassol on Saturday afternoon when a banana boat collided with a water bike, the British bases said.

According to a statement from the bases, under whose jurisdiction the area is located, the accident occurred when an inflatable banana being pulled by a high-speed boat carrying eight people collided with the water bike.

Six people including three children who were on the water bike were taken by ambulance to a private hospital, the bases said.

According to British bases police, which is investigating the accident, the injuries were not serious. The eight people on board the banana boat were not injured.

