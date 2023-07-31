July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

All 15 Israel Supreme Court judges to hear judicial overhaul petitions

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: protesters demonstrate against israeli pm netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in tel aviv
FILE PHOTO: Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, days after a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits the Supreme Court's powers to void some government decisions, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen//File Photo

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday said all 15 judges in an historic first would take part in a hearing on arguments against a law Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition passed as part of an overhaul of the judiciary.

The Supreme Court agreed to discuss on September 12 petitions to strike down a bill ratified last week that limits its powers to void some decisions made by government and ministers, setting the scene for a constitutional showdown.

A court spokesperson said the hearing would mark the first time in the country’s history an extended bench would preside.

The judicial changes pursued by Netanyahu and his government have sparked an unprecedented crisis in Israel, opening deep divides in society, bruising the economy and drawing concern from Western allies.

The divide has spread to the military, with volunteer reservists saying they will not report for duty and former top brass warning that Israel’s war-readiness could be at risk.

On Monday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that the military remained combat-ready in the face of mounting protests but that there may be damage in the long term.

Netanyahu’s coalition, which controls 64 of parliament’s 120 seats, says the judicial changes are needed to curb what it describes as overreach by a Supreme Court that it says has become too politically interventionist.

Critics say the changes would remove effective checks on the executive’s authority and could lead to abuses of power.

Among the petitioners are the Israel Bar Association as well as a political watchdog group that said the July 25 amendment “fundamentally changes the structure of Israeli parliamentary democracy and the character of government”

Related Posts

Italy GDP unexpectedly shrinks in blow to Meloni

Tom Cleaver

Nordic governments seek to de-escalate tension as more Korans are burned

Reuters News Service

Girl and her mother killed in Russian strikes as Ukraine reports progress

Reuters News Service

Teachers in England accept pay offer and will end strikes

Reuters News Service

Former US President Trump has spent $40 million on legal fees

Reuters News Service

Sailing coaches rescue 130 people stranded amid wildfire in Greece

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign