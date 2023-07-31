July 31, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy tourism minister meets with Polis Chrysochous mayor

By Tom Cleaver00
polis
Polis Chrysochous

Deputy tourism minister Costas Koumis met with Polis Chrysochous mayor Yiotis Papachristofi on Monday to discuss tourism development in the town and the surrounding area.

The pair, who were joined at the meeting by representatives of the Paphos district’s tourism industry and of local villages, spoke about matters including a specific study into the development perspective of the area, the area’s long-term issues, and the evolution of the municipality.

Koumis said “this is an area characterided by great development prospects and which, without a doubt, will maintain its authenticity. We have before us a very good study with specific recommendations”.

