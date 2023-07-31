Police allay safety fears over repatriations by sea between Cyprus and Lebanon

The police leadership has sought to allay fears coming from the union Isotita that officers lives were being put in danger when they are required to accompany migrants back to Lebanon by boat under an agreement between Nicosia and Beirut.

Isotita, in a statement on Sunday raised safety and security fears for officers engaged in the returns. It said that around 100 officers from various departments had begun on Saturday night to repatriate migrants who had sailed from Lebanon.

The union said 70 migrants were being returned by boat and that the officers were required to endure unacceptable conditions aboard the tugboat such as not having shade or a chair during the 30 hours it takes to come and go.

“Our work has a degree of risk, but all this should be taken into account for safety issues as well as the conditions,” the union said.

It also said it should be a concern “before an unforeseen accident in the middle of the ocean”.

“Colleagues are not expendable,” it added.

“Our first concern as police should be the safety of our members but also ensuring their health when they work under adverse conditions.”

However the police leadership countered later, saying the safety and health of officers was a priority when on duty.

Police spokesperson Christos Andreou told CNA that the boat used to repatriate the 73 migrants was licensed by the deputy ministry of shipping and therefore fit for purpose.

Andreou said the 73 migrants were accompanied by 89 police officers plus a member of the marine police.

“The primary concern of the leadership of the police is the safety of our members and the persons who are being repatriated,” he said. “There is no question of using any vessel that does not have the proper permits.”

He said the specific vessel is one of two that are specially licensed for the transport of up to 300 people including crew, and police officers for sailings from Cyprus to Lebanon.

“It has been inspected by a ship inspector and has been deemed fit for purpose. In any case, the vessel in question is accompanied by a police escort boat and there is constant communication between the two vessels,” he added.

In the event of any issues, there is also constant communication with the JRCC rescue centre in Larnaca.

The vessel, he added, has all the necessary life-saving and fire-fighting equipment provided for under the International Conventions for Saving Lives at Sea.

“The vessel in question offers satisfactory living conditions, there is an installed air conditioning system and space inside the vessel for the entire complement of people to protect them from weather conditions, and all on board are insured,” Andreou said.