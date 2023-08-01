August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

BirdLife Cyprus hails artificial nest success

By Tom Cleaver00
birdlife
A BirdLife member at one of the nests

BirdLife Cyprus is celebrating the success of artificial nests placed in the area surrounding the village of Androlykou.

The nests were placed in the area as it is home to one of the highest-density population of the European roller in the world.

BirdLife described the area as ideal habitat for the bird, due to its “low-intensity agricultural landscapes, gorges, and old houses which offer nesting opportunities”.

In addition to the European rollers, the charity also found Eurasian scops owls in the nests, which were ringed.

The artificial nests were made of waste ammunition boxes donated by the National guard. BirdLife Cyprus carries out regular inspections of the nests, set up to help boost the roller population.

