August 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bronze Age tomb uncovered during sewerage works

By Jean Christou01
The tomb in Limassol

An ancient Bronze Age tomb had been uncovered during sewerage works in Limassol, it was announced on Thursday.

Although the potential discovery was made on July 21, the Limassol Sewerage Board (Sala) said excavations since then have uncovered large parts of the tomb.

The sewerage works are part of the flood protection project in the Jamouda area.

“The response of the department of antiquities was immediate and excavations began immediately after the discovery,” Sala said in a statement.

It added that according to information provided by the antiquities department, the tomb dates from the late Bronze Age, from the 14th to the 11th centuries BC.

“These findings are adding to scientific knowledge and help us better understand the prehistoric community that would have operated in the wider area,” Sala added.

Sala said it had foreseen when the works began that there might be antiquities in the area and had incorporated this into the planning stage of the project.

An archaeologist is now onsite to oversee the continuation of the works and the excavations, and in case more finds are uncovered.

“Sala and the department of antiquities are working closely together so that the excavations can proceed at a rapid pace, respecting all scientific protocols and the safety and health issues that arise – especially in the midst of aggravated climatic conditions and so that the flow of traffic at the site is restored as soon as possible and to minimise any delays arising in the completion of the project.”

 

