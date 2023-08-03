Gala and Zcash fall almost 10% in a week, Pomerdoge goes live with its new presale attracting the Crypto community

In a week of mixed fortunes for the crypto market, Gala (GALA) and Zcash (ZEC) took a nearly 10% dip. On a brighter note, Pomerdoge (POMD) invigorated the scene by launching a promising presale. With both well-known cryptocurrencies facing downtrends, the emergence of Pomerdoge offers an intriguing counterpoint.

This dynamic environment illustrates the unpredictable yet exciting nature of the crypto world, where one token’s fall may signal another’s rise.

Unexpected 10% dip for Gala (GALA) – What’s next?

In a surprising turn of events, Gala (GALA) token’s price has fallen by 10%. The sudden dip followed a significant 70% surge, reaching a peak of $0.05. This volatile trend is not unfamiliar in the crypto world, with coins like Zcash experiencing similar shifts.

Currently, GALA’s market cap is approximately $527,772,503, showing strength despite the recent price drop. Yet, the sudden fall has stirred uncertainty among investors. The reasons behind the decline remain unclear, adding to the air of unpredictability.

Investors are now watching GALA closely for any signs of recovery. Will this dip be a short-lived setback or the start of a larger downward trend for GALA? Only time will tell.

Zcash (ZEC) tumbles: 10% weekly decline rattles investors

This week has been tough for Zcash (ZEC), with the coin witnessing a near 10% fall. The sharp decline, similar to the recent setback seen with Gala, has startled investors and market watchers alike.

Currently, Zcash’s market cap stands at approximately $488,791,291, underscoring its position as a significant player in the crypto space despite this recent downward trend. The Zcash coin dropped 10% over the week, however, has sparked concerns about the coin’s future performance.

The cryptosphere is no stranger to such volatility, but these sizable shifts often lead to widespread speculation and analysis. Investors are now keeping a close eye on Zcash (ZEC), waiting to see if this downturn is a brief hiccup or the start of a prolonged slump.

Pomerdoge (POMD) presale: Crypto sphere abuzz

Pomerdoge (POMD) has ignited the crypto world with its groundbreaking presale, attracting investors with its audacious play-to-earn (P2E) gaming concept and a bold forecast of 4,000% gains by 2023’s end. POMD offers more than substantial returns; it immerses gamers in an engaging universe where entertainment and financial opportunity merge.

It has been audited by SOLIDProof and Cyberscope, reinforcing investors’ confidence. The security ensured by these audits is pivotal to the project’s credibility as it prepares for a September launch.

This promising new project is also an opportunity for investors to delve into the future of gaming. Those quick to the draw can secure part of an exclusive 7,777 NFT collection, adding to POMD’s potential value and intrigue.

Pomerdoge presale includes weekly giveaways of up to $100,000, plus a chance to snag a mega $50,000 POMD prize. As the anticipation for POMD’s launch mounts, the crypto community is eagerly waiting to see how this promising token will reshape the play-to-earn gaming landscape.

