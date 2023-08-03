August 3, 2023

Just for laughs: upcoming stand-up comedy festival

By Eleni Philippou00
standup 2

The very first stand-up comedy festival will soon hit Cyprus as Standar Kkomedy presents its inaugural edition in collaboration with Rialto Theatre. Under the artistic direction of Giorgos Kyriakou, the three-day event will welcome the island’s comedians to transform Heroes’ Square into a stage just for laughs. Open mic events, musical comedy shows and family-friendly comic performances will make up the agenda on September 22, 23 and 24 as leading Cypriot comedians join forces.

Opening the festival will be an open mic competition at the square at 10pm, followed by a party. The winner of the competition will earn a spot at the festival’s official shows that will take place on the following evenings.

Day two’s events will begin at 6pm while the final day’s programme will start a little bit earlier, at 5pm. Stand-up, DJ sets, theatre performances, live music and an open discussion in the form of a podcast will take place. Throughout the festival events, outdoor canteens selling food and drink will operate.

Running in parallel with the performance events, the festival will also feature seminars and open discussions by professional comedians, giving the general public a unique opportunity to enjoy, get to know and better understand authentic stand-up comedy. With still a while to go until the festival takes place, anticipation is high.

 

1st Stand-up Comedy Festival

3-day festival with open-mics, comedy, theatre and music performances. Organized by Standar Kkomedy, in collaboration with Rialto Theatre. September 22-24. Heroes’ Square, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy

