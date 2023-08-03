Over 100 applicants seek aid through ‘Ktizo’ scheme for condemned buildings

As of the beginning of August, about 100 people have filed applications under the Ktizo’ scheme, a government official said Thursday.

‘Ktizo’ – meaning ‘build’ in Greek – is a scheme providing grants to people currently living in condemned buildings and who choose to relocate to newly-constructed buildings, or alternatively subsidies for those choosing to opt out and instead rent in the private sector.

The interior ministry unveiled the ambitious plan back in April.

Spokesperson for the interior ministry, Margarita Kyriacou, said so far 105 applications have been received from eligible tenants.

The first phase of the project concerns 43 buildings deemed structurally unsafe. Of these, 20 have been classed as ‘imminently dangerous’ and tenants need to move out as soon as possible.

Regarding these 20 buildings, Kyriacou said that up until August1 the ministry has received 82 applications by people wanting to move into a new apartment once it is finished. Two more applications concern monetary compensation rather than acquiring a new apartment.

In addition, 55 eligible tenants have already begun receiving a rent subsidy, having already moved out of their apartment.

On the 23 other buildings, not imminently dangerous, Kyriacou said that 21 applications have been received – of which four concern a rent subsidy.

She recalled that the tenants in these 43 buildings have until early October to apply. It was important for tenants file the paperwork by then, so that the government can draw up a plan for how many new buildings need to be built.

The new buildings to be built will consist of 16 apartments each.

Kyriacou said that in the Strovolos area, out of the 75 existing apartments in buildings earmarked for demolition, 26 applications have been received. This will translate into building two new buildings.

In Latsia, of the 27 apartments within a housing estate, 17 of the tenants have filed an application.

The state of buildings in refugee housing estates had come under scrutiny, after it emerged that 43 complexes are dangerous and should be condemned, while another 315 were deemed unrepairable either because of structural problems or because repairing them would be unprofitable.

In discussions in parliament, MPs had heard how many of these buildings are dangerous to live in – pipes hanging down, plaster crumbling, dampness, and mold.

Often residents had to rely on quick fixes such as cosmetic repairs on facades.