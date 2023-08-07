August 7, 2023

Police investigating murder in Nicosia, arrest made

Police on Sunday arrested a suspect in a case of premeditated murder committed in the afternoon in Nicosia.

According to a police announcement, the victim is 40-year-old Athanasios Kotslis, from Greece.

According to the evidence under review, at around 6.50pm on Sunday, the 40-year-old went up to his third floor apartment to pick up some of his partner’s belongings, which they had forgotten on their way out.

As reported, the 40-year-old did not have keys to the apartment, and knocked on the door for his roommate to open.

At some point, under unclear circumstances still being investigated, residents of the apartment building heard raised voices and then saw the 40-year-old on the ground behind the building.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where the doctor on duty certified his death.

Police have proceeded to arrest a 38-year-old man, the victim’s roommate, on the basis of a court warrant.

Nicosia CID is continuing investigations.

