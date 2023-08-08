August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessEnergyMiddle East

Aramco Q2 profit down 38 per cent to $30 bln

By Reuters News Service02
aramco

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) on Monday reported a near 38 per cent drop in second-quarter net profit reflecting lower oil prices and thinner margins in refining and chemicals.

Aramco’s net profit fell to 112.81 billion riyals ($30.07 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 181.64 billion a year earlier, the company said in a bourse filing, but topped the $29.8 billion expected by 15 analysts in an Aramco-provided poll.

($1 = 3.7513 riyals)

Related Posts

Ukraine says Jeddah talks ‘huge blow’ to Russia, new meeting agreed

Reuters News Service

Turkey plans gold import quota to cut current account deficit

Reuters News Service

UK house prices fall for 4th month but market shows resilience

Reuters News Service

Oil holds steady near four-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Reuters News Service

Credit Suisse to cut 80 per cent of Hong Kong investment bank jobs from this week

Reuters News Service

Solar power to the rescue as Europe’s energy system weathers extreme heat

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign