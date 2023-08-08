August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Court jails three men for migrant boat arrivals

By Andria Kades00
court pixabay 1624085238

Three men were sentenced to over 12 months in jail on Tuesday after they were found guilty of aiding migrant arrivals to Cyprus by boat.

The decision by Famagusta district court meant two men aged 62 and 56 were sentenced to two years in prison, and a 23-year-old to 18 months.

The case concerns two boat arrivals that reached the shores of Famagusta on May 24 and 26. In the first boat, there were 46 individuals, including the 62-year-old, while the second boat carried 19 individuals including the 23-year-old man.

Police secured testimonies revealing the two men had been driving the boats.

Court ruled the 62-year-old was guilty of transporting a person in waters in a manner that was not safe. He was also found guilty of illegal entry to the Republic as well as aiding the entry of a banned migrant to Cyprus.

As for the 56-year-old, court imposed a 24-month sentence after he was found guilty of aiding migrants’ arrival to Cyprus. He was driving the boat that landed on the island on May 26 carrying 20 individuals.

Related Posts

Iconic music stars coming to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Woman rescued after sustaining injury at Sea Caves

Andria Kades

Warning over further fuel price rises

Elias Hazou

Larnaca port workers stage impromptu strike

Nikolaos Prakas

Trees hacked down in Mandria

Tom Cleaver

Forest fires doubled this July

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign