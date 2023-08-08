Cyprus making progress with US visa waivers

The outlook is good for Cyprus to join the US visa waiver programme (VWP) a senior official from the US Department of Homeland Security has said.

Senior Deputy Minister of International Affairs Robert Paschall who briefly visited the island last week made the remark to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) following a meeting with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

“We still have a lot of work to do to […] because this is a complex programme […] but the outlook is good and we are moving forward in a very positive relationship,” said Paschall.

He said that because his visit to the island lasted only 36 hours, the focus of the discussion was on the sticking points.

He explained that the VWP allows citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa.

“The process is much more simplified, access is easier. It’s a fantastic programme, it’s one of the best things about the Department of Homeland Security. First of all it’s a security programme, [but] it’s also a travel facilitation programme and the benefit is that it strengthens people’s ties,” the senior US official said.

Paschall elaborated that officials are working closely with countries like Cyprus that want to join the VWP to ensure they meet US requirements.

“It is also important for us […] because we want to make sure that all European Union countries have visa-free travel. We are working towards this and Cyprus is a country we have already focused on,” he said.

Very strict requirements set by Congress are in place and through warnings and security procedures, the programme allows the US to raise the bar on and ensure that everyone participating is safer on their travels, Paschall explained.

Paschall noted it was important to continue trying to speed up Cyprus’ entry.

Among the requirements are information sharing “to make sure both countries know what they need to know” when their citizens enter the two countries.

“We’re working to make sure that those reciprocities are solid, that information flows both ways,” Paschall said.

The US official described as excellent his meeting with the foreign minister, saying requirements from both sides are understood which demonstrated the strength of the bilateral relationship.

He revealed that during a follow-up visit he will be accompanied by more staff to conduct an assessment.

Calling the process a “mutual learning experience” Paschall said: “We hope to move forward in the near future.”

US ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher for her part highlighted the new structure created by President Nikos Christodoulides around the efforts. She told CNA that the idea ofhaving representatives from the police, the ministries of justice, foreign affairs and others, contributed to the effectiveness of the work.

“We really appreciate the commitment that has been shown,” the ambassador said.

Forty countries in total currently participate in the VWP, including on the EU side, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.