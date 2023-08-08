August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Dog owners urged to use beach responsibly

By Jonathan Shkurko
dog beachweb

The Larnaca municipality on Tuesday reminded the public of the existing rules in place when using the Spyros dog beach.

It urged beachgoers to only unleash their dogs in the clearly marked and fenced section of the beach allocated for dog swimming.

Furthermore, dog owners were instructed to always carry their pet’s registration documents and health book and keep them on a leash when outside the water to prevent any potential risks to other dogs and swimmers.

Finally, it reminded the public to clean up after their dogs and to use the specially provided bins on the beach.

“The cooperation of the public is vital for the smooth operation of the dog beach, especially during the high visitor season,” the statement said.

“The municipality kindly asks beachgoers without dogs to use the adjacent beaches to avoid overcrowding and potential issues.”

 

