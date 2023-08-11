August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel criticises govt for “inaction” in health ministry row

By Staff Reporter00
kanari 1
Permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki (left), the present Health Minister Popi Kanari and her predecessor Michalis Hadjipantela

Opposition party Akel has criticised President Nikos Christodoulides for what they charge is his inaction over the row at the health ministry between its two most senior staffers.  

The issue has been brewing throughout social media for about a week: it is centred on claims that the ministry’s permanent secretary Christina Yiannaki may have dubious qualifications.  

The only public government response so far is that “it is an internal matter for the ministry”.  

Akel on Friday criticised Christodoulides for choosing to remain as a bystander to the unfolding row, further calling on him to take decisive and transparent action to dispel any doubts on the matter. 

Akel said the government’s inaction is even more concerning as the claims are surfacing within the context of the health system facing serious challenges.  

The issue burst to the fore when Health Minister Popi Kanari called on Yiannaki to provide proof of her dentistry degree from Cairo university, and proof that she could speak English. Yiannaki has so far refused.  

The latest round of rumours regarding Yiannaki’s qualifications and English language proficiency – which is a requirement to serve as a permanent secretary to a ministry – surfaced on social media in recent days, catching the attention of Kanari. 

Kanari sent an open letter to Yiannaki, saying “I am truly saddened by your refusal to bring anything to light, choosing to use internal procedures as a defence”. 

“What do you have to fear? It’s up to you to silence all those who criticise you by presenting your qualifications. I believe your silence strengthens the suspicions of your accusers, however baseless they may be. Even the most honest reader will wonder why you don’t respond in a credible manner,” Kanari said. 

Yiannaki has responded in kind, saying that Kanari’s suggestions fall outside the legal and institutional frameworks. She added they are “beyond the limits” and constitute workplace persecution. 

