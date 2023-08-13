August 13, 2023

Mobilisation at Larnaca airport after bomb threat

Police were on Sunday continuing to investigate after a phone call on Saturday night warned of a bomb onboard a plane travelling from Cyprus to Abu Dhabi.

Officials at Larnaca airport and the police were mobilised at around 10pm on Saturday after a call was made to say there was a bomb on the Wizz Air flight.

The phone call was made to police in Paphos after the flight had already taken to the air.

The person on the phone spoke Greek with a Cypriot accent, police said.

Meanwhile those onboard and at the airport in Abu Dhabi were informed.

Once investigation were carried out it was concluded the call was a hoax and police turned their investigations towards finding the caller.

