August 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sunak underlines support for Cyprus solution

By Katy Turner0104
british pm rishi sunak meets belfast businesses, in northern ireland
British PM Rishi Sunak

Britain remains unwavering in its support for efforts for a UN-based solution to the Cyprus problem and encourages all sides to persevere and pursue a solution, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

He was speaking through Europe Secretary Leo Docherty in a reply to a letter from the committee of the Famagusta Association of Great Britain.

Sunak said that Britain has for 49 years taken a leading role in efforts to find peace in Cyprus.

He said that Great Britain does not renege on its promises and its signature as the guarantor power of Cyprus.

Britain, he added, pioneered UN security council resolution 353 of 1974 calling for the immediate withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus and that it was leading contributor of troops to the Unficyp peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

Sunak said Great Britain continues to believe in a fair and viable solution and is committed to supporting all sides in efforts for a solution through the UN.

In his letter to Sunak, Famagusta Association President Dr Vassilis Mavrou told the British Prime Minister that his government’s firm commitment to international law and peace, as well as its responsibility as the main guarantor of the independence, security and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus requires sending a clear message to address the island’s continuing shameful situation and occupation, condemning Turkey’s illegal behaviour and calling on Ankara to respect the independence and sovereignty of Cyprus.

 

