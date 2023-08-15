Greek stars hold Cyprus concerts

More music nights are on the horizon as further concerts arrive to fill the summer agenda with Greek and Cypriot music stars heading to the island. In August and September, names in the Greek music scene will perform all over the island. Here are some of the biggest concerts not to miss.
Despina Vandi and Elena Paparizou will join forces on August 26 as they perform at the 29th Dali Milk Festival. Their 9pm concert is the festival’s highlight and is expected to gather thousands of fans as the two singers perform hit songs and cover summer classics. Dance pieces, favourite ballads and unique duets are on the agenda, as the singers are accompanied by a team of musicians and dancers who will put on a thrilling show.
Come September and Alkistis Protopsalti will travel to Paphos as part of her Ekso Kardia summer tour. A concert on September 6 will transform the Medieval Castle square into an open-air music theatre welcoming the talented singer from Greece. The evening’s repertoire will include Protopsalti’s hit music spanning her entire career, as well as favourite summer melodies.
Then, on September 13, Mariza Rizou will return to Cyprus for one more concert in Nicosia at the Dali Amphitheatre. Presenting her fourth album To Chorio, Rizou is currently touring Greece. Her Nicosia concert is the second time she will perform on the island this summer and what is special about this event is that it is suitable for deaf people and those with hearing difficulties as interpreters will be giving a live translation in Greek sign language.
Towards the end of the month, the iconic Anna Vissi will hold a unique performance. In collaboration with Charalambides Kristis, the singer celebrates her 50-year-long career with a special concert that supports children in need. Vissi is putting on a charity concert on September 30 at Europe Square in Larnaca to support the Sophia Foundation for Children and the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Similarly, Charalambides Kristis celebrates 10 years of social contribution this year and joins the singer in the charitable cause by taking on some of the expenses of the organisations for two years while also building new rooms and kitchens. Through this ‘Annaversary’ and by celebrating Vissi’s career from 1973 to 2023, the late September concert arrives to spread happiness, joy and offer help to those in need.
Despina Vandi and Elena Paparizou
Live concert at the 29th Dali Milk Festival. August 26. Halkanora Stadium, Dali, Nicosia. 9pm. €20-25. www.tickethour.com.cy
Alkistis Protopsalti
Greek singers performs live. September 6. Medieval Castle square, Paphos. 8.30pm. www.tickethour.com.cy
Mariza Rizou
Live concert by popular singer. September 13. Dali Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20-25. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7040
50 Years of Anna Vissi
Charity concert with Anna Vissi. In collaboration with Charalambides Kristis. September 30. Europe’s Square, Larnaca. 7pm. www.tickethour.com.cy