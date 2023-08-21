August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Child in hospital after migrant boat sinks off Cape Greco

By Tom Cleaver00
A child fell unconscious and was taken to hospital after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Cape Greco early Monday morning.

The child, who was on board the migrant boat alongside their mother, two siblings, three unaccompanied minors, and 11 men, was taken to the Ayia Napa marina by police after their boat was intercepted by Famagusta police.

Police spotted the boat at around 5:40am around three nautical miles off the coast and moved to intercept it.

When the police first arrived at the vessel, they found three unaccompanied minors, all 16 years old, alongside a woman with three young children, and eleven men on board. In addition, the boat was taking on water.

More than five hours later, shortly after 11am, police brought the 18 people to shore.

One of the three young children had lost consciousness by the time they had reached the shore and was transported to the Famagusta general hospital for treatment alongside their two siblings and mother.

The remaining 14 people on board were transported to the migrant reception centre in Pournara.

 

