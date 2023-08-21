August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man in intensive care after falling off Nicosia walls

By Staff Reporter00
A man is in intensive care after falling around two metres from the walls of Nicosia’s old city on Sunday evening.

Yilmaz Demir, 29, fell off the wall at around 9pm on Sunday. It is believed he lost his balance.

He was taken to the Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu hospital in northern Nicosia and given emergency treatment before being taken to intensive care. His condition remains “serious”.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of the accident.

