August 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
End of August festivals

By Eleni Philippou0156
environment sorry festival

Once the calendar moves past the August 15 holidays, the summer very much feels like it is coming to an end. To-do lists and school backpacks make an appearance again and work meetings are back on the agenda. Summer in Cyprus does not end so soon though and here to offer more entertainment but also social messages are a couple of festivals before August bids us farewell.

The Resi Festival in Letymbou village on August 26 will highlight one of the most traditional dishes served at a Cypriot wedding. Held in the village square, locals will prepare big portions of the Cypriot wheat and meat dish for visitors to taste while a programme of traditional dances and songs takes place.

Changing gears from gastronomy to environment is the 7th environmental festival Environment Sorry which will fill the Xyliatos Dam Picnic area with followers on August 27. From 1pm onwards, Green Shield and You Reforest Cyprus will set up a new edition of the festival which focuses on climate needs and raising awareness of natural causes. Besides food and drink, the festival will also include a bike tour, hiking and children’s activities. Six local singers will add a musical note to the festival, all included in the €5 ticket.

 

Resi Festival

Cypriot traditional food, music and dancing. August 26. Village square, Letymbou, Paphos. 7pm

Environment Sorry

7th environmental festival by Green Shield and You Reforest Cyprus. August 27. Xyliatos Dam Picnic. 1pm. €5. www.youreforestcyprus.org

